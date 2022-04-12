Tierion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $48,568.00 (TNT)

Tierion (TNT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Tierion coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tierion has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Tierion has a market cap of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00034770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00104764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

