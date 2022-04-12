Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.2% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.11. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

