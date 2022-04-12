TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) were up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.46. Approximately 23,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 919,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMST shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The firm has a market cap of $995.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TimkenSteel (TMST)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.