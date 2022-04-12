TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) were up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.46. Approximately 23,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 919,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMST shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $995.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. TimkenSteel’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

