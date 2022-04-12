Titan Coin (TTN) Market Cap Achieves $571,173.91

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 44.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 203.2% higher against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $571,173.91 and approximately $1.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

