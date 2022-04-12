TitanSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $161.68 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $161.68 million and approximately $17.66 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for about $3.03 or 0.00007508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00034917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00104908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TITAN is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.