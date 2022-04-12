Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $487.42 Million

Brokerages expect Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) to report sales of $487.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Toast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $484.80 million to $494.59 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Toast.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

In other news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 37,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $875,245.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,315 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

TOST stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. Toast has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49.

About Toast (Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toast (TOST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.