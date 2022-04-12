Toncoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.44 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00004961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and approximately $13.29 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00044157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.31 or 0.07641407 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,292.57 or 0.99954971 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.