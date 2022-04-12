TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get TORM alerts:

TRMD traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $9.37. 625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. TORM has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $10.16.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. TORM had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of TORM by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 25,842 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of TORM by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TORM by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

About TORM (Get Rating)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.