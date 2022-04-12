TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Down 1.1%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.21. 110,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 209,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.03 million, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of -310.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. TORM had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 6.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,842 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TORM by 46.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TORM in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in TORM in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TORM by 118.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

