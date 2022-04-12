Tornado Cash Price Reaches $43.66 on Major Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $43.66 or 0.00108259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $48.01 million and $7.28 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00044171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.63 or 0.07626975 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,195.48 or 0.99677056 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

