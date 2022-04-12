Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Sets New 52-Week High at $120.84

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$120.84 and last traded at C$119.37, with a volume of 39643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$119.43.

TIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$122.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$113.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$110.96. The stock has a market cap of C$9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.9300001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.25, for a total value of C$465,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,336,875. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.75, for a total transaction of C$1,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$235,462.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,300 shares of company stock worth $3,138,100.

About Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

