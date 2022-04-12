TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Trading Down 0.7%

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.64 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46.91 ($0.61). 507,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,377,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.25 ($0.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47.68. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 8.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a €0.66 ($0.72) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 1.27%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

