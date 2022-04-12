Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.33

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00). Tower Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), with a volume of 103,652,999 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of £7.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Tower Resources Company Profile

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

