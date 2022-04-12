Tower token Price Hits $0.0253 on Top Exchanges (TOWER)

Tower token (TOWER) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. Tower token has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tower token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tower token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tower token Profile

Tower token (TOWER) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Tower token Coin Trading

