TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Down 3.5%

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as 27.50 and last traded at 27.62. 403,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 710,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at 28.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get TPG alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 29.63.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.42 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 259.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.