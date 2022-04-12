TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Down 3.5%

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as 27.50 and last traded at 27.62. 403,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 710,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at 28.61.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 29.63.
TPG Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPG)
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
