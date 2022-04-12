Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) PT Raised to GBX 270

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 270 ($3.52) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TNLIF. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 241 ($3.14) to GBX 235 ($3.06) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 268 ($3.49) price objective (up from GBX 266 ($3.47)) on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.25.

Shares of Trainline stock remained flat at $$4.32 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Trainline has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

