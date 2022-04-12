Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Barclays

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.71.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $185.64 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.41 and its 200-day moving average is $164.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

