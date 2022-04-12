Travelers Companies (TRV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Travelers Companies to post earnings of $3.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Travelers Companies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $185.64 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 448,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,129,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.46.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

