Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.87. Tredegar shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 161,337 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tredegar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $396.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TG. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 28.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tredegar Company Profile (NYSE:TG)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

