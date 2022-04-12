TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.19. TreeHouse Foods shares last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 539,430 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have commented on THS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -152.82, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 51.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 52,388 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 2.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 63,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.
About TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.
