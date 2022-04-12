Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Trading Down 5.6%

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 4,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 396,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

TCDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tricida by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tricida by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tricida by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

