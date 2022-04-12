Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 3,160.63% and a negative net margin of 7.42%.

TRIB opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a market cap of $23.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.55. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRIB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

