Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Given New $142.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $152.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.47% from the company’s current price.

TBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.21.

Shares of TBK traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.25. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.66.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

