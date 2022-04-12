Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Given New $142.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $152.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.47% from the company’s current price.
TBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.21.
Shares of TBK traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.25. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.66.
In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Triumph Bancorp (Get Rating)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
