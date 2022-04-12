Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Investment analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.44.

Shares of ISRG traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,949. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $254.20 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

