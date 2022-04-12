Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Investment analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Lantheus stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.90. The stock had a trading volume of 726,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,642. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $60.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $726,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,110 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 218.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 39.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 20.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

