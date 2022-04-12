Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACW) Short Interest Update

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 9,766.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCACW remained flat at $$0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares.

