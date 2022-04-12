U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.84

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.84 and last traded at $50.86, with a volume of 379264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.72.

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.10.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.