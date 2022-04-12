Ubex Reaches Market Cap of $920,890.61 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $920,890.61 and $166,655.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011120 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00234147 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000090 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

