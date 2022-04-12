UBS Group Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €121.00 Price Target

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been given a €121.00 ($131.52) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.17% from the stock’s current price.

KRN has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($142.39) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($127.17) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €105.43 ($114.60).

Shares of KRN traded down €0.80 ($0.87) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €71.95 ($78.21). 25,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a one year low of €67.50 ($73.37) and a one year high of €99.60 ($108.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of €80.39 and a 200 day moving average of €87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

