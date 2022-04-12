UBS Group Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,685 Price Target

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,685 ($21.96) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays set a GBX 1,665 ($21.70) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, April 4th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.78) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($22.95) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.50) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($20.72) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,702.73 ($22.19).

Shares of LON:PRU traded down GBX 27.43 ($0.36) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,031.58 ($13.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,661,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,700. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,128.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,281.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of £28.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.31. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 976 ($12.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.83).

In related news, insider James Turner sold 13,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.69), for a total value of £155,773.94 ($202,989.24). Also, insider Amy Yip bought 7,291 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.87) per share, with a total value of £72,035.08 ($93,869.01).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

