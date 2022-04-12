UBS Group Boosts Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target to GBX 1,685

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,655 ($21.57) to GBX 1,685 ($21.96) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.20) to GBX 1,590 ($20.72) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.37) to GBX 1,550 ($20.20) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($22.40) to GBX 1,665 ($21.70) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,305.60.

NYSE PUK traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.58. 505,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,779. Prudential has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after buying an additional 397,171 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 134,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

