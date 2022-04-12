UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VERI. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

VERI stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,122. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. Veritone has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $141,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $179,715. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Veritone by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Veritone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Veritone by 50.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

