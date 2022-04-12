UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of UDR worth $17,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of UDR by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in UDR by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 119.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.54.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.09%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.