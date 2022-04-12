Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.58

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.58 and last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 1296687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

Several research firms have commented on UCTT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

