Ultra Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.26 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $293.67 million and $5.26 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002591 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,082.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.15 or 0.00758817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.76 or 0.00206466 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00025304 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

