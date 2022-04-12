UniCrypt Reaches Market Cap of $13.34 Million (UNCX)

UniCrypt (UNCX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. UniCrypt has a market cap of $13.34 million and $146,127.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniCrypt coin can now be bought for $426.94 or 0.01075382 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.72 or 0.00256206 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012253 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004547 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000800 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001579 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.14 or 0.00267349 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00021255 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

UniCrypt Coin Profile

UniCrypt is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247 coins. The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

