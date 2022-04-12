UniMex Network (UMX) 1-Day Volume Tops $70,756.00

UniMex Network (UMX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. UniMex Network has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $70,756.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,596,478 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

