Unistake (UNISTAKE) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.83 Million

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Unistake has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $2,807.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Unistake

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,548,287 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

