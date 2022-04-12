United Community Banks (UCBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect United Community Banks to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $174.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. United Community Banks has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

