United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Trimmed by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:URI traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, reaching $318.80. The stock had a trading volume of 526,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,267. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.59 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.53.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.69.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

