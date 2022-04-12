United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in United Rentals by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11,331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,407,000 after purchasing an additional 390,950 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $68,042,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $58,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.69.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $316.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.20 and a 200-day moving average of $341.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.59 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

