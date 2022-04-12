Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $277.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.59 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $272.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,709,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,295,000 after buying an additional 1,064,221 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,930,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,100,000 after buying an additional 187,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,336,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,902,000 after buying an additional 293,916 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,335,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,754,000 after buying an additional 1,944,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,171,000 after buying an additional 184,977 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

