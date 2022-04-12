Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) to report sales of $301.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $301.00 million to $303.80 million. Upstart reported sales of $121.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 148.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Upstart.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million.
In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total value of $725,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,874 shares of company stock valued at $28,664,939. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 522,191 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,135,000 after buying an additional 363,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Upstart stock opened at $89.73 on Tuesday. Upstart has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64 and a beta of -0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.93.
About Upstart (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
