USDX (USDX) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,201.00

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010405 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007494 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000840 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

