Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,629 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTZ. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.77%.

In related news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $353,632.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cary Devore bought 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617. 17.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Utz Brands (Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.