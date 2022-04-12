Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Price Target Lowered to €25.00 at Barclays

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from €35.00 ($38.04) to €25.00 ($27.17) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.74) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Valeo from €35.00 ($38.04) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valeo from €33.00 ($35.87) to €26.00 ($28.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valeo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 57,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. Valeo has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $17.53.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

