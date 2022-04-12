Validity (VAL) Reaches Market Cap of $15.52 Million

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. Validity has a market capitalization of $15.52 million and $101,117.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Validity has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $3.41 or 0.00008500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008619 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002723 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.59 or 0.00243152 BTC.

Validity Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,551,791 coins and its circulating supply is 4,547,954 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

