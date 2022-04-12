Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Short Interest Update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
VLYPO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.78. 16,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,768. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $26.67.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLYPO)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.