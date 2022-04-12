Valmet Oyj (OTC:VLMTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valmet Oyj (OTC:VLMTY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, SEB Equities raised Valmet Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Valmet Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTC:VLMTY remained flat at $38.09 during trading on Tuesday. Valmet Oyj has a 52 week low of 38.09 and a 52 week high of 40.21.

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.