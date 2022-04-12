Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Down 4.8%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.72 and last traded at $32.72. 209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Valneva in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

